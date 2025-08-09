Weekly Review: Nifty, Sensex posted roughly 1% loss, marking their longest losing streak in over five years

Indian equity markets ended the week from August 4 to 8, 2025, on a weak note, with both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex posting losses for the sixth consecutive week, marking their longest losing streak since April 2020. The Nifty began the week near 24,597 and touched a high of 24,722.75 on August 4 before slipping over the next few sessions. It closed at 24,363.30 on August 8, down about 0.95 per cent for the week. The Sensex ended at 79,857.79, also losing around 0.9 per cent over the same period.

The weakness was driven by a combination of global and domestic factors. Market sentiment was rattled after the United States sharply raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, fuelling concerns about the impact on exports and manufacturing growth.