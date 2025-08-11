Indian indices rebound from recent lows, end sharply higher on Monday

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed sharply higher on Monday, August 11, buoyed by strong buying in oil, auto, and banking stocks, renewed foreign investor interest, and positive global cues. The BSE Sensex surged 746 points, or 0.93 per cent, to end at 80,604.08, after touching an intraday high of 80,636.05. The NSE Nifty gained 221.75 points, or 0.91 per cent, to settle at 24,585.05.

Analysts attributed the rally to a rebound from recent lows, easing geopolitical tensions ahead of the upcoming US–Russia summit, and a return of foreign institutional inflows. Sentiment was also supported by expectations of policy continuity and optimism over corporate earnings.

Tata Motors, Eternal, Trent, SBI, UltraTech Cement, and L&T were among the top gainers, while Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, and Maruti ended in the red. SBI stood out with a rise of about 2.45 per cent, boosted by stronger-than-expected quarterly results and heavy trading volumes.

Market breadth was positive, with 2,252 stocks advancing, 1,192 declining, and 173 unchanged on the BSE. As many as 122 shares touched a 52-week high and 161 fell to a 52-week low. A total of 300 stocks hit their upper circuit, while 266 slipped to the lower circuit.

The sharp rise follows six consecutive weeks of market losses triggered by concerns over US tariffs, global trade tensions, and muted earnings momentum. While Monday’s rebound signals renewed investor confidence, market experts cautioned that traders remain watchful of potential headwinds from US trade policy shifts, global growth trends, and domestic macroeconomic factors.