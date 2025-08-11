Indian markets open on a subdued note on Monday

CHENNAI: Indian markets began the shortened trading week on a weak note on Monday, August 11, 2025, after the Nifty 50 closed last week below key support levels. Before the opening bell, the GIFT Nifty was trading about 17 points lower, hinting at a weak start. In early trade, the Nifty hovered between 24,390 and 24,440, while the Sensex stayed in the high-79,000 range, reflecting caution after six straight weeks of declines — the longest losing streak in nearly five years.

Traders are watching Friday’s low of 24,337 as the first major support, followed by the May low of 24,150 seen during Operation Sindoor. A fall below these levels could extend the recent downtrend, while reclaiming the 24,400–24,470 range would be needed for a meaningful recovery.

Investor sentiment remains cautious due to global headwinds, including the threat of higher US tariffs on Indian goods, upcoming geopolitical meetings, and key US inflation data expected this week. Foreign portfolio flows are also under close watch, as steady outflows have weighed on recent market performance. Among stocks in focus are Tata Motors, certain banks, and energy companies, which are sensitive to trade and commodity price movements or have reported weaker earnings.

With these factors in play, the session opened with limited gains and sector-specific moves, as traders looked to technical levels and global cues for direction.