July inflation may fall below 2%, first time since Jan 2019

NEW DELHI: The July retail inflation number is likely to fall below 2% — the first time since January 2019. Analysts expect the figure to be in the range of 1.2-1.4%, aided by a favourable base effect and softer food prices. Retail inflation in June eased to 2.1% from 2.82% in May. In January 2019, the retail inflation hit the low of 1.97%.

“We expect July CPI inflation to ease further to 1.35%, led by a favourable base effect and overall softer food prices, even as vegetable prices are likely to see a seasonal, sharp sequential rise,” said Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global.

ICRA’s Aditi Iyer has pegged July retail inflation at 1.4%, while Yuvika Oberoi of QuantEco Research estimates it at 1.19%. Economists at DBS Bank expect it to be around 1.3%.

“July inflation is likely to decelerate sharply to a new low for the series at 1.3% y-o-y from 2.1% y-o-y the month before,” said Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist at DBS Bank. She noted that much of the moderation in price pressures is food-led, followed by ex-gold services.