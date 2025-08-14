Sensex, Nifty end flat in rangebound trade ahead of long weekend

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks closed almost unchanged on Thursday after a largely rangebound session, as traders avoided making big bets ahead of the extended Independence Day weekend. The markets will remain shut on Friday, August 15.

The NSE Nifty 50 inched up 11.95 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 24,631.30. The BSE Sensex moved in a narrow 261-point band, touching an intraday high of 80,751.18 and a low of 80,489.86, before ending 57.75 points, or 0.07 per cent, higher at 80,597.66. Weekly Nifty options expiry added bouts of intraday volatility.

On the BSE, Eternal, Infosys and Asian Paints were the top gainers, while Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports were among the biggest drags. On the NSE, Wipro, Eternal and Infosys led the gainers’ list, whereas Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Hero MotoCorp ended as top losers.

Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 0.31 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index down 0.38 per cent.

Sectoral performance was mixed. Nifty Consumer Durables gained the most, up 0.75 per cent, followed by Nifty IT with a 0.4 per cent rise. Metals, oil & gas and realty stocks weighed on the indices, falling 1.39 per cent, 0.91 per cent and 0.76 per cent respectively.

Analysts said the muted moves reflected cautious positioning ahead of the holiday, with traders booking profits in select sectors after recent gains, while IT and consumer-oriented stocks attracted some buying interest.