Sensex, Nifty extend gains at midday; IT stocks lead rally on Thursday

CHENNAI: Indian markets continued their upward momentum on Thursday, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), along with positive cues from the US. Around 12:55 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading about 100 points higher at 80,650, while the NSE Nifty held above 24,650. Earlier in the day, the Sensex had climbed 154 points to 80,693.98, and the Nifty gained 45 points to 24,664.35.
Technology shares were the standout performers after Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs overnight. Infosys jumped nearly 3% after announcing it would acquire a 75% stake in Australia’s Versent Group for A$233.25 million. TCS and Wipro also traded higher. Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Maruti were among other notable gainers.
On the downside, metal stocks saw some profit-booking, with JSW Steel and Tata Steel slipping in trade.
In the global markets, Asian indices showed a mixed trend as investors assessed the rising chances of a US interest rate cut next month. Japan’s Nikkei index eased on profit-taking, but other regional benchmarks remained near recent highs.
The rupee traded steady around ₹87.45 against the US dollar after its best session in over a month, while Brent crude hovered close to $66 per barrel.
Trading remained largely range-bound ahead of the weekly derivatives expiry later today and a market holiday on Friday.