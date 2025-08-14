Sensex, Nifty extend gains at midday; IT stocks lead rally on Thursday

CHENNAI: Indian markets continued their upward momentum on Thursday, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), along with positive cues from the US. Around 12:55 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading about 100 points higher at 80,650, while the NSE Nifty held above 24,650. Earlier in the day, the Sensex had climbed 154 points to 80,693.98, and the Nifty gained 45 points to 24,664.35.

Technology shares were the standout performers after Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs overnight. Infosys jumped nearly 3% after announcing it would acquire a 75% stake in Australia’s Versent Group for A$233.25 million. TCS and Wipro also traded higher. Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Maruti were among other notable gainers.