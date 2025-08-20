Weak global cues fuel subdued mood in Indian equity markets

CHENNAI: Indian stock markets began Wednesday’s trade on a weak note, following cautious global cues. The Sensex fell 106.66 points to 81,537.73, while the Nifty 50 slipped 28.40 points to 24,952.25 in the opening session.

The mood across Asian markets was subdued, tracking overnight weakness in US equities. Investors are also waiting for signals from the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, which is expected to give direction on interest rates and growth outlook.

Back home, analysts expect Indian indices to trade in a narrow range in the short term. Derivatives data shows strong support for Nifty at 24,900, while resistance is seen at the 25,000 level. Volatility remained low, with the India VIX easing 4.46% to 11.79.

According to Equirus Securities’ annual outlook, large-cap stocks are expected to stay in focus. The report is positive on sectors such as Automobiles, FMCG, and Infrastructure, but has a cautious stance on Real Estate and Logistics. While earnings for the first quarter of FY26 were generally weak, B2B sectors showed resilience, and consumption demand is seen as the next big growth driver.

Despite near-term headwinds, the medium-term view remains optimistic. Analysts believe structural growth factors—such as government spending, urban consumption, and strong corporate balance sheets—could push the Nifty to 28,000 by September 2026.