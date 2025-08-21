Sebi to raise tenure, maturity of equity derivatives, says chairman

MUMBAI: The markets watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking for ways to increase the tenure and maturity of equity derivatives contracts, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey has said.

An equity derivative is a financial contract whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying equity asset, such as a single stock or a stock index. These derivatives allow investors to participate in the price movements of these underlying assets without actually owning them directly.

A surge in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the regulator to limit the number of contract expiries and increase lot sizes to make such trades more expensive. The curbs came in after Sebi has found that retail investors were heavily losing from the derivatives to the tune of Rs 1.25 lakh per investor.

Addressing the annual capital markets summit organised by the industry lobby Ficci here Thursday, he also called for further deepening the cash segment in the market so that the quality of the market is maintained. He further said the cash segment has more than doubled in the past three years.