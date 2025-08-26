Investors lose Rs 6 lakh crore ahead of US slapping 50% tariff on Indian imports

NEW DELHI: The Indian equity market plunged sharply on Tuesday ahead of a move by the Trump administration to slap new tariffs of up to 50% on Indian imports, effective Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
The draft notice, which targets various Indian goods, sparked fears of a renewed trade war and triggered a broad-based market decline.
At close, the BSE Sensex declined 849.37 points, or 1.04%, to settle at 80,786.54, while the NSE Nifty fell 255.70 points, or 1.02%, to end at 24,712.05.
The broader markets underperformed, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 1.3% and the Smallcap index falling 1.7%.
Investors' wealth got eroded by ₹6 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹449 lakh crore from ₹455 lakh crore on Monday.
"Indian equities extended losses on Tuesday, weighed down by escalating global trade concerns ahead of the implementation of fresh US tariffs on Indian goods. US President had notified an additional 25% duty, taking the total levy to 50%, which comes into effect from August 27," said Siddhartha Khemka - Head Of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Khemka added that global sentiment was further hit after the US President moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook on allegations of falsifying mortgage documents, while also threatening export curbs on chips in retaliation against digital services taxes.
Market volatility spiked, with the India VIX climbing over 3%, signalling heightened risk aversion and caution among market participants.
Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said that sentiment was largely dampened by caution ahead of the upcoming tariff deadline, which weighed heavily on export-sensitive sectors.
He added that this pressure was compounded by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, a weakening rupee, and a rebound in crude oil prices, prompting investors to reduce risk exposure.
FIIs' net sales in the equity market stood at staggering Rs 6,580.13 crore on Tuesday.
Barring Nifty FMCG (up 0.91 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with significant losses.
The biggest Nifty laggards were Shriram Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Trent, while gainers included Eicher Motors, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India and ITC.
Indian markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Market experts said that Investors will keep a close watch on any deferral of the secondary tariffs on Indian goods, as that could meaningfully lift near-term market sentiment.