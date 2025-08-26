Investors lose Rs 6 lakh crore ahead of US slapping 50% tariff on Indian imports

NEW DELHI: The Indian equity market plunged sharply on Tuesday ahead of a move by the Trump administration to slap new tariffs of up to 50% on Indian imports, effective Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The draft notice, which targets various Indian goods, sparked fears of a renewed trade war and triggered a broad-based market decline.

At close, the BSE Sensex declined 849.37 points, or 1.04%, to settle at 80,786.54, while the NSE Nifty fell 255.70 points, or 1.02%, to end at 24,712.05.

The broader markets underperformed, with the BSE Midcap index slipping 1.3% and the Smallcap index falling 1.7%.

Investors' wealth got eroded by ₹6 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹449 lakh crore from ₹455 lakh crore on Monday.