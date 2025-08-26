US tariff shock weighs on Indian market sentiment

Indian equities fell sharply in early trade on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues and fresh trade concerns. By mid-morning, the Sensex had dropped about 600 points while the Nifty hovered around 24,780–24,800. Market breadth was negative, with more stocks declining than advancing, and volatility rose as India VIX jumped nearly 5% compared to Monday’s close.
The market sentiment turned cautious after the US announced steep new tariffs on Indian goods, effective from tomorrow (August 27). This development dampened the optimism from last week’s hopes of a US Fed rate cut. Weakness in other Asian markets added to the selling pressure.
The decline was broad-based, with banking, metals, pharma, realty and telecom stocks leading the fall. FMCG shares managed to hold up better, with Nestlé India, HUL and select auto stocks among the gainers. On the downside, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Coal India and Power Grid were among the notable losers. Midcap and smallcap stocks underperformed the benchmarks.
On the flows front, according to market analysts, provisional data for Monday showed foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth about Rs 2,466 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought around Rs 3,177 crore. This limited some of the damage but did not change the overall negative tone.
In the currency market, the rupee opened weaker near Rs 87.7 per dollar, pressured by tariff concerns and a stronger US dollar. Traders were watching for possible RBI intervention. Crude oil prices eased slightly after Monday’s gains, with Brent crude trading in the high-$67 to $68 per barrel range, still posing concerns for India’s import bill.
Overall, the near-term outlook remains defensive, say analysts. Traders expect the Nifty to move in the 24,850–25,150 range, with volatility likely to stay high. Select buying in defensive sectors may emerge on dips, but banks and cyclical stocks remain vulnerable to further FII selling and trade-related worries, they cautioned.