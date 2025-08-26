US tariff shock weighs on Indian market sentiment

Indian equities fell sharply in early trade on Tuesday, tracking weak global cues and fresh trade concerns. By mid-morning, the Sensex had dropped about 600 points while the Nifty hovered around 24,780–24,800. Market breadth was negative, with more stocks declining than advancing, and volatility rose as India VIX jumped nearly 5% compared to Monday’s close.

The market sentiment turned cautious after the US announced steep new tariffs on Indian goods, effective from tomorrow (August 27). This development dampened the optimism from last week’s hopes of a US Fed rate cut. Weakness in other Asian markets added to the selling pressure.

The decline was broad-based, with banking, metals, pharma, realty and telecom stocks leading the fall. FMCG shares managed to hold up better, with Nestlé India, HUL and select auto stocks among the gainers. On the downside, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Coal India and Power Grid were among the notable losers. Midcap and smallcap stocks underperformed the benchmarks.