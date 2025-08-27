Toy industry seeks reforms amid US tariffs

As the 50% tariff on Indian exports kicked in from Wednesday, the toy industry is seeing an 8-10% fall in exports to the US, which is its biggest exports market. Though experts also see this as an opportunity for the government to bring in reforms such as GST reduction on toys, and upgradation in production technology.

Ajay Agarwal, president of Toy Association of India (TAI), says: “Because of the high tariffs, Indian industry may incur a loss of at least 8-10%. The government should provide some sort of support to recover these losses. Moreover, prices of toys going to the US will increase by 5-7%.”

Out of $400 million toys exports, India exports $104 million to the US. The exporters are now exploring international markets like Australia, New Zealand, Africa and West Asia. But it will take time to enter into these markets.

Manu Gupta, chairman of TAI, says, “To handle this crisis we need a multi-pronged strategy. First, improve efficiency, reduce cost of production and adopt modern technology. Second, diversify the presence in other markets as India has entered trade agreements with the UK, UAE, and Australia among others.” He thinks the domestic market can also absorb some of the losses.

The exporters also want the government to reduce GST on toys from 12% to 5% as this will help boost demand in the Indian market. The Rs 20,000-crore Indian toy industry is expected to add another $8-10 million as an when the new free trade agreements kick in.

Exporters are ready to even reduce the prices for other countries depending upon their requirement. Apart from the US, other key export markets for Indian toys are the UK, Australia, Germany and Netherlands.



Funskool, which exports 40% of its products, says their exports in the first four months of FY26 have grown by 24%. “But with the US tariffs, we are closely gauging the impact this may have on achieving our revenue goal of $40-45 million this year,” said KA Shabir, CEO, Funskool India Ltd.



He added that with the US being the largest toy market, it is not realistic to fully recover the loss from other regions. Shabir urges the government to do negotiations with other governments and explore targeted incentives or subsidies to bridge the 30% cost gap with lower tariff manufacturing countries.