Gold shines on Ganesh Chaturthi; stays steady in early trade on Thursday

The commodity exchange (MCX) was closed for the holiday, but the previous session (26 Aug) had already seen strong gains, with October futures near Rs 1,00,950 per 10 grams.

Thursday early trade trend

The day after the festival, prices remained firm with only mild adjustments.

Benchmarks were around Rs 1,02,600 (24K), Rs 94,050 (22K), and Rs 76,950 (18K) per 10 grams.

On MCX, October futures opened slightly lower at about Rs 1,01,450 per 10 grams, hovering near that level by mid-morning.

International spot gold also eased marginally by 0.1–0.2%, showing a pause after the recent rally.

Festive demand combined with global uncertainties has kept gold prices buoyant. Analysts say the near-term outlook remains positive, with buyers expected to step in on any dips.