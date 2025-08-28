INTERVIEW | 'There's fair amount of political consensus for ban on online money games'

The government’s sudden move to ban online games came as a surprise for many. In an interview with TNIE, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S Krishnan explains the rationale for the move. Excerpts:

What prompted the sudden ban on online money gaming?

I wouldn't call it a sudden ban. The government had been reviewing this policy for quite some time. I think the people in the industry were aware that the policy was under review. If you recall, the amendments to the IT Rules were notified in April 2023, which included a provision to create Self-Regulatory Bodies (SRBs). But the rule itself stated that until at least three SRBs are recognized by the government, the rules would not come into effect. No SRBs were recognized. And a clear indication was given to the industry that this is under the review. So, to say that they were caught by surprise wouldn't be fair.

There has been a fair amount of political consensus. Many members of parliament and other public representatives have repeatedly raised concerns about the menace of money games.

Companies are saying they were not consulted. Was there any consultation?

When a sovereign is contemplating certain preventive or regulatory measures—like taxation or restrictions—it is not expected that the stakeholders will be consulted in advance. Consultation does happen — but for certain categories of changes, not for everything.

Some states had tried to do the same earlier, but the courts rejected their efforts.

Yes. Let's be honest, there is a lot of money involved, and those who run these platforms have deep pockets. They use every legal avenue to challenge regulation. Some have argued that this falls under the state list, as betting and gambling are state subjects. To avoid legal confusion, we haven't used the word “gambling in the bill. When states try to regulate, the platforms argue it's a "game of skill," not of chance, so it doesn’t fall under betting or gambling.

But recently, the Madras High Court upheld the Tamil Nadu law, which included restrictions on even skill-based games. The court ruled that the state had the jurisdiction to regulate online games within the state (intrastate regulation). However, online games by their very nature are offered across states and even international boundaries. That brings them under the jurisdiction of the Government of India. As for whether this is a reasonable restriction under Article 19(6) of the Constitution, Supreme Court precedents say that even an outright ban can be reasonable, depending on the facts and context.

Do you think the legislation could be challenged in court?

We are a country governed by the rule of law. Anyone has the right to challenge legislation on constitutional grounds. We are duty-bound to defend our position.

Stakeholders are concerned about job losses

As far as job losses go, the number of jobs purely dependent on money games would be in the thousands. Their own claim is that there are 590 million gamers in India, of which about 300 million play money games. It means that many families are impacted by these money games. Therefore, we must balance that against the larger social good. The government actively supports online social games and eSports. These segments will generate employment. Regarding revenue, the estimated impact is around ₹20,000 crore annually. But not all of it will be lost.

Did you consult the states, considering the revenue loss to their exchequers?

Some states had previously written to us requesting action against online money games. While we didn't consult them specifically on this step, their intent was evident. Many had passed or attempted legislation themselves.

Some say banning will just push these games into the grey market or to offshore operators?

We are aware of that risk, and enforcement will be crucial. Section 1 of the law makes it clear—it applies to games offered from outside India if they target Indian users.