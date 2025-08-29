Rupee under pressure amid tariff jitters; markets show tentative recovery

CHENNAI: The Indian rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, slipping again on the second day. The currency was trading around 87.76–87.80 per dollar in early deals on Friday. On Thursday, the rupee briefly snapped its five-day losing streak, closing at 87.62 per dollar, helped by a softer greenback and speculation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention.

Persistent foreign outflows and importer demand weighed on the currency, mirroring broader weakness in Asian peers. In the past two trading sessions alone, FIIs have sold more than $1 billion worth of equities.

Traders expect the RBI to act as a stabilizing force and prevent sharp depreciation beyond the 88 mark. Technical indicators suggest near-term support for the rupee at 87.40–87.50, with resistance at 88.25.

While the equity markets staged a mild recovery on Friday after sharp losses earlier in the week triggered by the US decision to impose steep new tariffs on Indian exports. The Sensex gained over 117 points at 80197 intraday , supported by heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries, while the Nifty closed above the 24,500 mark.

This rebound follows Thursday’s sell-off when investor wealth worth nearly ₹4 lakh crore was wiped out, with fears that US tariffs could hurt key export sectors like textiles, gems, leather and shrimp. Nearly 55% of India’s annual merchandise exports to the US, worth about $87 billion, are expected to face the new 50% tariff wall.