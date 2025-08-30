Weekly Market Review: A volatile week of optimism and sharp losses

CHENNAI: Indian equities saw a volatile week, swinging between optimism and sharp losses, as global and domestic factors weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Markets opened the week on a positive note. The Sensex gained about 329 points to close near 81,636, while the Nifty ended just shy of the 25,000 mark on Monday. Buying in IT stocks and dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve, which hinted at a possible rate cut, supported the rally.

Midweek trading turned cautious on Tuesday and Wednesday. News of the US raising tariffs on Indian exports to 50% dampened sentiment, with investors worried about the impact on trade and the rupee. Markets remained under pressure with muted volumes and selective buying.

But on Thursday, the markets actually witnessed a sharp selloff. The Sensex fell by more than 700 points and the Nifty slipped below 24,500. Heavy selling was seen across sectors as tariff concerns, weak global cues, and persistent foreign outflows triggered a risk-off mood. Investor wealth eroded sharply, with the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies falling by nearly ₹4 lakh crore in a single day.