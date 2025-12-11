'Avoid complacency and remain vigilant': RBI Governor to bank CEOs

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has asked banks to avoid complacency and remain vigilant in a dynamic environment though they are well capitalized and healthy.

“While there has been steady improvement in the health and operations of the banking sector in 2025, banks must avoid complacency and remain vigilant in a dynamic environment,” the governor told the heads of public sector banks and select private sector lenders.

The meeting, which is part of the ongoing engagement with the senior management of regulated entities—the last one was held in late January 2025—was also attended by deputy governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta and SC Murmu, along with the executive directors-in-charge of supervision, regulation, enforcement, and consumer education and financial inclusion, the RBI said in a statement.