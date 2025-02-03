Budget 2025: Paving the way for a digital and inclusive India

The Union Budget charts a bold path toward India’s emergence as a global economic powerhouse, prioritising digital infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability as key drivers of growth. By prioritising technology, skilling, and inclusive development, the government has laid the foundation for a future aligned with India’s aspirations.

Digital infrastructure: The engine of growth

India’s digital infrastructure is the primary focus in this year’s budget. Investments in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep tech are set to accelerate transformation across sectors. The government’s dedication to establishing India as a global center for technological development is demonstrated by the creation of Centers of Excellence in AI and the funding of research and development (R&D).

Furthermore, the FM’s announcement of around 10,000 new fellowships for technological research in premier institutions like IITs and IISc is a commendable step. These initiatives will not only drive breakthroughs in AI, ML, and renewable energy but also create a talent pool capable of leading India’s tech revolution.