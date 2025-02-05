Assam women participation high in stock market investment

GUWAHATI: Assam has the fifth highest female participation among all states in India’s investment landscape, with women making up 29.8 per cent of the state's 24.6 lakh registered investors. This was revealed in a statement jointly issued by the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and National Securities Depository Limited stated.

To promote investor awareness and protect investors' interests in the security market, the two institutions organised a Mega RISA (Regional Investor Seminar for Awareness) here on Wednesday under the aegis of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) along with other market infrastructure institutions.

SEBI General Manager Aradhana Verma graced the programme as chief guest.

Titled “Viksit Bharat ka Viksit Niveshak”, the event focused on educating investors about the securities markets, fraud and scam prevention, rights and responsibilities and smart investing practices.

The Mega RISA provided a comprehensive perspective on investor rights, responsibilities, emerging market trends, with insightful discussions on fraud prevention in the digital era, financial literacy, and smart investment practices.

The event included panel discussions on “The Future of Securities Market – Trends, Challenges and Opportunities”, and “Let’s Deep Dive into DEMAT”. Experts from SEBI and financial institutions highlighted key issues such as emerging market trends, demat-related issues, cyber threats and unregulated investment risks.

Participants were also educated on safe investing practices and identifying red flags in Ponzi schemes, unauthorised advisors, digital scams etc. Additionally, the event included a financial quiz and a “Nukkad Natak”, making financial education accessible and engaging.

The organisers of the event said the overwhelming participation of investors, financial professionals, doctors, financial experts and students reaffirmed Assam’s growing interest in the securities market.