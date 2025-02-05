Rupee plumbs to fresh low of 87.50 on rate cut bets

MUMBAI: The rupee continued its free fall till afternoon trade, plumbing 87.50 to the dollar, triggering stop losses as traders are expecting the first repo rate cut in almost five years on Friday. A topsey-turvey equity market only added to the pain of the unit.
The rupee opened rather flat losing 5 paise from the previous close at 87.1263 against the dollar. But by afternoon panic gripped traders and the rupee crossed the 87.50–mark as more and more news of near certain rate cut panicked them.
The rupee, which has already lost more than 4% since October, however recoupled on RBI intervention but closed with deep cuts over at 87.4650, down 0.4%.
The rupee has lost more than 2% of its value so far in 2025 becoming worst performer among major Asian currencies. Persistent foreign outflows, uncertainty surrounding US trade tariffs and expectations of domestic rate cuts have all weighed on the rupee, said a trader at public sector bank.
Dollar sales by state-run banks on behalf of the central near the 87.25 level offered some support to the bleeding rupee earlier in the session but the currency fell sharply in the afternoon, triggering stop losses which aggravated its decline, he added.
Dollar demand from foreign banks and importers also pressured the currency, a trader at a private bank said.
The rupee had declined past 87 on Monday in a knee-jerk reaction to US president Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China which rattled global markets. The next day brought some reprieve for the currency as levies on Canada and Mexico were delayed.
The dollar index was down 0.4% on Wednesday, while most Asian currencies gained but that did little to help the rupee with traders anticipating a 25-basis point rate cut by the Reserve Bank on Friday.
"While we believe RBI has become more tolerant of rupee depreciation, as its focus has shifted towards supporting growth, the global backdrop remains fluid and, at this juncture, the RBI may err on the side of caution," Nomura said in a note.
Although the brokerage expects a 25-bp reduction this week, it said that the chances of a "dovish surprise" via an outsized rate cut or a change in stance, remain low.