Rupee plumbs to fresh low of 87.50 on rate cut bets

MUMBAI: The rupee continued its free fall till afternoon trade, plumbing 87.50 to the dollar, triggering stop losses as traders are expecting the first repo rate cut in almost five years on Friday. A topsey-turvey equity market only added to the pain of the unit.

The rupee opened rather flat losing 5 paise from the previous close at 87.1263 against the dollar. But by afternoon panic gripped traders and the rupee crossed the 87.50–mark as more and more news of near certain rate cut panicked them.

The rupee, which has already lost more than 4% since October, however recoupled on RBI intervention but closed with deep cuts over at 87.4650, down 0.4%.

The rupee has lost more than 2% of its value so far in 2025 becoming worst performer among major Asian currencies. Persistent foreign outflows, uncertainty surrounding US trade tariffs and expectations of domestic rate cuts have all weighed on the rupee, said a trader at public sector bank.