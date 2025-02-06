SBI net zooms 84.3% to Rs 16,891 crore on low-base, better asset quality

MUMBAI: State Bank of India has said its net income has soared a hefty 84.3% to Rs 16,891 crore in the December quarter, aided mostly by the low-base in the year-ago period when the nation’s largest lender had taken a one-time hit of Rs 7,100 crore towards pension liabilities following the wage revision and better asset quality coupled with higher advances.

However, despite reporting a street–beating set of numbers, the market pummeled the stocks of the bank on Thursday yanking it down almost 2% as they feared the margin, which has declined already by 19 bps to 3.15% in the reporting quarter, will get hit further if the RBI announces an easy-money policy Friday, which the market has already priced in as a given.

Most brokerages were expecting the bank to report a 64% on-year rise in net at Rs 15,075 crore and a 6% rise in net interest income at Rs 42,050 crore.

The lender had booked net profit of 9,164 crore in the year-ago period and on the sequential basis, the bottom line declined 7.9% from Rs 18,331 crore.

However, the management led by chairman CS Setty exuded confidence going forwards penciling in 14-16% advances growth and 10% more deposit collection and maintaining the margins, the net interest margin which is the money a lender makes in profit from lending after paying the depositors, at 3% if the RBI begins a rate cut season and if no rate cut then at 3.10-3.20% for the fiscal.

A repo cut will immediately impact the margins as lenders are bound to pass on the rate reduction immediately to those borrowers who have their loans priced according to the EBLR (external benchmark linked lending rate) rate, which in the case of SBI is all the retail loans including personal, auto and home loans as well MSME and agri loans, which together constitute more than 60% of its book, while 28.8% of the corporate loans are also priced at this rate.

Another reason for the spike in net income was the a 17% drop in employee expenses to Rs 16,074 crore.

The bank's net interest income rises 4.09% to Rs 41,446 crore while interest income rose 10.2% to Rs 1,17,427 crore as it sold more loans during the quarter, which overall rose 13.49% to Rs 40,67,752 crore or Rs 40.67 trillion, of which corporate book grew13.49% to Rs 11,76,303 crore and retail personal loans clipped at 14.86% to Rs 14,47,337 crore. Of this, as much as Rs 7,92,827 crore are home loans alone, which grew 14.26% and the chairman said this is the single largest portfolio of the bank.

Deposits grew past the Rs 52 trillion mark at Rs 52,29,384 crore, up 9.81% on-year.