FM Sitharaman highlights strong coordination between RBI, government for growth, inflation management

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government have been working in coordination, whether it is inflation or growth, and that neither of them encroaches into each other’s territory. Sitharaman was addressing the media after attending the meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank in New Delhi..

“There is good coordination between the government and the RBI, and the government will have similar coordination with the new governor (in future),” said the finance minister.

The RBI on Friday cut the repo rate for the first time in nearly five years, immediately after the announcement on income tax stimulus in the budget. The two together are expected to give a big boost to consumption growth.

The minister also expressed hope that the rate cut and the income tax announcements would give a boost to private investments. “…Going by the few inputs that I have had from some business leaders, orders for fast moving consumer groups for the period April-June are already getting booked, and the industry is clearly seeing the signs of a possible recovery of consumption. From these limited anecdotal inputs, we can safely see the triggers for a consumption-driven cycle are very clearly being helped by those who have to take the investment decisions,” said the minister.

On the possible timeline for rollout of the new Income Tax Bill, Sitharaman said there are still three critical stages for the bill to pass before it can be rolled out. “I hope to introduce it in the coming week. After that it will go to a committee, which gives its recommendation. The bill then comes back, and the government through the cabinet takes a call whether these amendments are taken in or more needs to be done. It is only after that the Bill again goes to parliament, which if passes then only the bill can be rolled out,” explained the finance ministry. Meanwhile, on the issue of rupee depreciation, the Reserve Bank governor said that there is no change in the stance of RBI on rupee.