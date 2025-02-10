Gold crosses $2,930/ounce; Delhi price hits Rs 88,080

MUMBAI: With US president Donald Trump threatening a 25% flat additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports into the US (he has not named the target countries though), the safe haven demand for gold saw the spot price on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange shooting past the $2930-mark earlier in the day Monday.

In the domestic market, this price will reflect only tomorrow, though. Yet investors and traders jacked up prices on Monday with the price in Delhi touching Rs 88,080/10g in the evening, while Mumbai trending at Rs 87,990, up from 87,300 on Saturday.

Abdul Nazar, director of the All-India Gems & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) and the general secretary of the All-Kerala Gold & Silver Merchants Association, told the TNIE that the new record price will be effective Tuesday in the domestic market. It can be noted that $2931 that the yellow metal notched up is the highest price on record, when adjusted for inflation, the all-time high for gold was over $3,300 climbed in February 1980, when the gold was hit with a crude price rally and record high inflation.

Colin Shah, the managing director of Kama Jewelry said gold prices have hit fresh highs in the international markets. The key factor pushing the prices upwards is the latest tariff threats by Trump that is boosting the demand for safe-haven assets like gold. Additionally, the US is also likely to impose new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. This latest move is on top of existing metals duties.