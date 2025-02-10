It is important to do Fin check-up

We all do a health check-up annually, or at least once in 2-3 years. This is just to see the parameters -and decide whether we need to take some corrective action. We give a small quantity of blood and many parameters are checked. We know that it helps us to take some corrective action to improve our health.
Similarly, we can check our finances – let’s call it a ‘Financial check-up’. Having a financial check-up is crucial for several reasons:
Assessing financial health: Just like regular health check-ups, a financial check-up helps you understand your current financial status, including your assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. This assessment can reveal how well you’re managing your finances.
Goal setting and planning: Short-term goals: You might plan for immediate needs like saving for a vacation or paying off credit card debt.
Long-term goals: This could involve retirement planning, buying a home, or funding education.
Budget review: It allows you to review and adjust your budget. Maybe you’ve taken on new expenses or your income has changed, and your budget needs recalibrating to ensure you’re living within your means.
Investment review: Performance Check: Are your investments performing as expected?
Risk Assessment: Is your portfolio’s risk level still appropriate for your current life stage or financial goals?
Diversification: Ensuring your investments are spread out enough to mitigate risks.
Debt management: Understanding how much debt you have, the interest rates you’re paying, and strategizing on how to pay it down more effectively.
Emergency preparedness: Checking if your emergency fund is adequate. Financial advisors often recommend having 3-6 months’ worth of living expenses saved.
Insurance coverage: Ensuring you have adequate insurance to protect against unforeseen events.
Tax optimisation: A review might help identify opportunities for tax savings or adjustments in your withholdings or contributions to tax-advantaged accounts.
Credit health: Reviewing your credit report and score to ensure there are no surprises or errors.
Behavioural adjustments: Sometimes, a financial check-up can highlight behavioural patterns, like overspending or not saving enough, allowing you to make conscious changes.
Retirement planning: Especially important as one ages, to ensure you’re on track for the retirement lifestyle you envision.
Adaptation to life changes: Life events like marriage, divorce, birth of children, or career changes can significantly impact your financial plan, necessitating a review.
By regularly reviewing your financial situation, you can make informed decisions, adjust to life’s changes, and work towards financial security and independence.
PV Subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C40 a day’