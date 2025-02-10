MUMBAI: The rupee began the week on a deep losing streak sniffing at the 88-mark, hitting 87.95 in early trade, but managed to recoup the deep cuts to close at 87.475 on Monday, only marginally down from the previous trade.
This is the all-time low that the unit has touched following the US president Donald Trump's announcement of fresh tariffs to the tune of 25% additional duties on steel and aluminum imports into US shores, driving regional currencies lower, while persistent outflows from the domestic equity and debt markets only added to the woes. Both the benchmark indices closed in deep red losing 0.76% each as marketmen were not enthused by the repo rate cut over the weekend but were looking for more liquidity support which the central bank did not offer.
This is the fifth month of loses for domestic equities and foreign investors have net sold nearly $10 billion of local stocks since October.
Monday, the rupee weakened to 87.95 against the dollar before closing at 87.4750, down slightly on the day, traders said, adding however, the unit managed to pare most of its losses due to strong central bank intervention, exporters' selling dollars and profit-booking by speculators who were holding long Re-dollar positions, traders said.
Last Friday, after announcing the first interest cut in almost five years, the new governor Sanjay Malhotra repeated the official position of the central bank when asked about the rupee pain, saying it does not set a target for the rupee but only prevent excess volatility.
The Mint Road has sold more than $140 billion this fiscal, most of which since October to prop the rupee which has been under tremendous pressure since the first week of that month when it was trading at 84.75. The unit lost more than 3% since Malhotra took charge at the corner of the central bank.
Elsewhere, Asian currencies were mostly weaker, with the Chinese yuan losing 0.2% to 7.31. The dollar index was down slightly at 108.2.
Over the weekend Trump said he would clamp an additional 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US as well as reciprocal tariffs soon that will be applied to all countries and match the tariff rates levied by each nation.
On Sunday Trump said tariffs on steel and aluminum will apply to the metal imports from all countries but did not specify when the duties will come into force.
"While the details are still unknown, we note that India looks more vulnerable in this regard," MUFG Bank said in a note, referring to the reciprocal tariffs, adding by “the good relationship between Trump and prime minister Narendra Modi should imply negotiation being more likely than not."
Modi is meeting Trump on February 12-13 in the US.
US tariffs on Indian goods could be an additional headwind for the rupee, which has declined more than 2% so far this year.
Steel secretary Sandeep Poundrik’s claim that he does not see much impact from the Trump tariff threats did not have any impact on the market. The country’s steel exports have shrunk 28.9% to 3.99 million tonne during the April-January of FY25
We do not anticipate a significant impact from Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, Poundrik told PTI in Kolkata.
"The US President has said about putting tariffs on steel. How much steel actually we export to the US? We produced 145 million tonne last year, of which 95,000 tonne were exported to the US. So, how does it matter if out of 145 million tonne, you are not able to export 95,000 tonne," he was quoted as saying by the agency.