Rupee hits 87.95 on Monday, continues losing streak amid tariff concerns

MUMBAI: The rupee began the week on a deep losing streak sniffing at the 88-mark, hitting 87.95 in early trade, but managed to recoup the deep cuts to close at 87.475 on Monday, only marginally down from the previous trade.

This is the all-time low that the unit has touched following the US president Donald Trump's announcement of fresh tariffs to the tune of 25% additional duties on steel and aluminum imports into US shores, driving regional currencies lower, while persistent outflows from the domestic equity and debt markets only added to the woes. Both the benchmark indices closed in deep red losing 0.76% each as marketmen were not enthused by the repo rate cut over the weekend but were looking for more liquidity support which the central bank did not offer.

This is the fifth month of loses for domestic equities and foreign investors have net sold nearly $10 billion of local stocks since October.

Monday, the rupee weakened to 87.95 against the dollar before closing at 87.4750, down slightly on the day, traders said, adding however, the unit managed to pare most of its losses due to strong central bank intervention, exporters' selling dollars and profit-booking by speculators who were holding long Re-dollar positions, traders said.