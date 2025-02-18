Hurun List: Infosys tops Karnataka's most valuable companies with a value of Rs 7,99,400 crore

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “Karnataka continues to make a powerful mark in the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, with 45 companies on the list, including an impressive 21 start-ups. The cumulative value of these companies has surged to Rs 25.9 lakh crore, showcasing the state’s robust business environment. Start-ups have played a crucial role in this growth, further solidifying Karnataka’s reputation as India’s leading innovation hub. Additionally, employment in these companies has risen by 29% since 2021, now standing at 13 lakh people."



In the India list, Reliance Industries tops with a valuation of Rs 17.5 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 16,10,800 cr). The combined value of the top 10 companies increased by Rs 22.7 lakh crore to Rs 96 lakh crore ($1.1 trillion). The National Stock Exchange, valued at Rs 4.7 lakh crore, is the highest value creator in percentage terms. Bharti

Airtel has contributed the highest value in absolute terms, adding more than Rs 4 lakh crore this year.



Start-ups in the list collectively registered a net increase of Rs 1,09,259 crore, led by Zepto, OYO, and Zerodha. The 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies employ 84 lakh people, an increase of 14 lakh from last year, with an average of 21,000 employees per organisation. This year, the list features new entrants including Waaree Energies, SRF, and Premier Energies.

