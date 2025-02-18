SEBI cancels registrations of 19 foreign VC investors, all defunct in home markets

MUMBAI: The market regulator Sebi has cancelled the registration of as many as 19 foreign venture capital investors -- all of them defunct in their respective jurisdictions -- for not meeting the regulatory requirements in the India, including failure to file the quarterly reports.

Six of these 19 funds had never filed the quarterly reports which they are required to under the norms, since their registration way back in 2013, the Sebi said in an order passed on Tuesday. The regulator also has found that they were not operating from their registered addresses and all of them became defunct between 2013 and 2023 in their respective jurisdictions-- Mauritius, Singapore and Cyprus.