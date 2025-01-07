Car sales saw steep drop despite big discounts, promotional offers in December 2024

DELHI: Retail automobile sales saw a sharp decline of more than 45% in December 2024 compared to November 2024, despite steep discounts and numerous promotional offers.

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total retail sales in December 2024 stood at 17,56,419 units, down from 32,08,719 units in November. Year-on-year, sales fell by 12.49% compared to December 2023.

While December typically sees lower sales as buyers defer purchases to opt for new-year-manufactured vehicles, the drop in December 2024 was unexpectedly steep.

Last calendar year, retail sales in December (2023) fell by 30% when compared with November (2023) sales. December 2023 had also seen a 21% growth in year-on-year to 19,90,915 units.

Two-wheeler sales fell more than 54% month-on-month to 11,97,742 units in December 2024 as against 26,15,953 units in November. On a year-on-year basis, this segment registered a decline of nearly 18%.

Passenger vehicle sales fell 9% month-on-month to 293,465 units in December. On a year-on-year basis, the decline was 2%.

Except for tractors, all other segments such as commercial vehicles and three-wheelers registered a decline in sales in December.