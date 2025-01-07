Realty major Puravankara appoints Deepak Rastogi as the Group CFO

DELHI: Bengaluru-based realty major Puravankara Limited has appointed Deepak Rastogi as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from January 15, 2025.

Neeraj Gautam, who has been serving as the President of finance at Puravankara Limited, has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

"We are excited to have Deepak on board to strengthen our operating efficiencies and financial controls in line with our future plans. His vast experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental as we pursue expansion opportunities. We are confident his leadership will contribute significantly to our ongoing success," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited.

Rastogi has over three decades of experience in finance, strategy, and transformation across diverse industries and international markets.

He has held leadership positions, including President & Group CFO at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd. and President & Group CFO at TATA Autocomp Systems Ltd.

The CFO is a Chartered Accountant with an MBA from SP Jain Institute of Research & Management.