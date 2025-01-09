Akasa Air faces serious turbulence as pilots term it laughing stock of aviation world

There is big trouble brewing at Akasa Air, the airlines launched by the late billionaire trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and two others in December 2021.

A group of pilots at Akasa Air has alleged that the airline's CEO and co-founder, Vinay Dube, seems to have no control over the company. They further claimed that Akasa Air's Vice President, Captain Floyd Gracious, has brought in his associates from Jet Airways and placed them in key positions of power.

These allegations were detailed in an email sent on Thursday (January 9) to Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu and his intervention was sought.

The letter was also sent to Director General of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Vumlunmang Vualnam.

"The CEO Mr Dube, said in his recent interview that his dream was to make Akasa Air one of the best places to work, to reach world standards in safety, customer care and have an employee centric approach etc… Sadly, it's all blown and they are the laughing stock of the aviation fraternity and Mr Dube seems to have no control over the company. Over 40 pilots, 200 crew and 35 engineers left the company and joined other companies. Rather than improve their in-house issues, this company went to court against those individuals (sic)," said the letter.