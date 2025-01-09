Akasa Air faces serious turbulence as pilots term it laughing stock of aviation world

There is big trouble brewing at Akasa Air, the airlines launched by the late billionaire trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and two others in December 2021.
A group of pilots at Akasa Air has alleged that the airline's CEO and co-founder, Vinay Dube, seems to have no control over the company. They further claimed that Akasa Air's Vice President, Captain Floyd Gracious, has brought in his associates from Jet Airways and placed them in key positions of power.
These allegations were detailed in an email sent on Thursday (January 9) to Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu and his intervention was sought.
The letter was also sent to Director General of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Vumlunmang Vualnam.
"The CEO Mr Dube, said in his recent interview that his dream was to make Akasa Air one of the best places to work, to reach world standards in safety, customer care and have an employee centric approach etc… Sadly, it's all blown and they are the laughing stock of the aviation fraternity and Mr Dube seems to have no control over the company. Over 40 pilots, 200 crew and 35 engineers left the company and joined other companies. Rather than improve their in-house issues, this company went to court against those individuals (sic)," said the letter.
Dube is an aviation industry veteran and a former CEO of Jet Airways and GoAir. Dube, Aditya Ghosh and the family of late billionaire trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala are the backers of the airline. Akasa commenced operations in August 2022.
Akasa Air is yet to comment on the development.
Latest in a long list of complaints
The letter added that while Akasa Air claimed that they have sued the pilots who have left for breaking legal bonds, it should be noted that the company could not pursue the case against 42 pilots since they had left in a perfectly legit manner.
"If you wish to investigate you will learn that many engineers choose to leave after paying bond money because they could no longer resort to unfair practices," the letter said.
Since its early days, Akasa Air and its pilots have been at loggerheads. In a letter dated December 11 to aviation minister Naidu, a section of pilots sought an independent probe into the airline's management practices, training methods and safety standards. Akasa then said that it has the highest levels of job satisfaction.
More recently, aviation regulator DGCA pulled up the airline on multiple occasions. In late December, DGCA handed a six-month suspension to the director of operations and the director of training at Akasa Air due to alleged deficiencies in pilot training protocols.
A few days back, the regulator withdrew the Line Training Captain approval given to an Akasa Air pilot for lapses in the landing of a passenger aircraft in March 2024, till further orders. In October, DGCA had imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Akasa Air for certain lapses in the training of crew.
The letter also raised safety concerns at the airline. It stated that Akasa Air trains its pilots on Simulators that are not cleared for specialised training like Low Visibility CAT 3 Operations and Navigation training called RNP.
"The company is headed by individuals who have a history of failures to their credit and with department heads that even the DGCA has no faith in anymore. As late as a few weeks ago, the DGCA has imposed hefty fines because public safety has been compromised on more than one occasion," it said.
Further, the letter said Akasa Air's Vice President Captain Floyd Gracious (who is suspended) along with Captain Neeraj Bhatia have been complicit in ignoring flight safety and training protocols and have put public safety in danger.
"They have had some chamchas working under them to further their own personal agenda. The Late Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his family, along with other investors, provided the funding for this new company. The hiring team entrusted Mr Floyd to set up a professional organisation. He in turn picked up his cronies from Jet Airways and put them all in positions of power," said the letter.
The letter also highlighted more than a dozen employee-related issues at the airline. It said that the company today has no roster to speak of for engineers, crew or shift personnel. It also highlighted deficiencies in Akasa's hiring, travel, on-time performance and safety protocols.