Akasa Air pilots write to aviation minister against management

NEW DELHI: A group of pilots at Akasa Air has launched a personal attack on the airline’s CEO Vinay Dube, claiming he has ‘no control over the company’. They have claimed that Akasa Air’s vice President Capt. Floyd Gracious has brought in his associates from Jet Airways and placed them in key positions of power. These allegations were detailed in an email sent on Thursday (Jan 9) to aviation minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, seeking his intervention.

The letter was also sent to Director General of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Faiz Ahmed Kidwai and Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Vumlunmang Vualnam.

“CEO Dube said in his recent interview that his dream was to make Akasa Air one of the best places to work, to reach world standards in safety, customer care and have an employee-centric approach etc. Sadly, it’s all blown… and Dube seems to have no control over the company. Over 40 pilots, 200 crew and 35 engineers left the company…,” said the letter adding that rather than addressing the in-house issues, the company went to court against those individuals.

Dube is an aviation industry veteran and a former CEO of Jet Airways and GoAir. Currently, Dube is the CEO and co-founder of Akasa Air, which is backed by the family of late billionaire trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Akasa commenced operations in August 2022.

Akasa Air is yet to comment on the development. A query sent to the airline’s management remained unanswered till the time of writing of the report. The letter added that while Akasa claimed that they have sued the pilots leaving due to breaking of legal bonds, it should be noted that the company could not pursue this case legally on 42 pilots since they had left in a perfectly legit manner.

Since its early days, Akasa and its pilots have been at loggerheads. In a letter dated December 11 to aviation minister Naidu, a section of pilots sought an independent probe into the airline’s management practices, training methods and safety standards. Akasa then said it has the highest levels of job satisfaction.

Recently aviation regulator DGCA pulled up the airline on multiple occasions. In late December, DGCA ordered a six-month suspension for the director of operations and the director of training at Akasa due to alleged deficiencies in pilot training protocols.