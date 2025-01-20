What not to expect of Budget 2025

By the end of the week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Budget in quick succession. Just like it happens every year, there are expectations from businesses and people who always want the government to step in and do more.

The government’s action depends on the state of the government’s finances. That has more to do with the estimated tax revenue from businesses and individuals. The Union Budget no longer makes any significant changes in indirect taxation. The only exception is import duties. The goods and services tax (GST) is out of the ambit of the Budget.

The GST council, which comprises centre and state finance ministers, makes any changes to GST. So, making things cheaper or expensive is no longer a part of the Budget. So, that is the first thing you should not expect.

Headline numbers show that the government is doing well on the direct tax front for the financial year 2024-25. There is good growth in the collection of corporate and personal taxes. The GST revenue also maintains the momentum of monthly collection. An essential piece of data to look for in the Budget is the estimated state of government finances in 2025-26. Financial markets will react to the estimates. If you are an investor, you want your government to manage finances better without borrowing too much and burdening the banking system and taxpayers.

The picture is not a rosy one. The global uncertainty continues and there is a visible slowdown in India’s economy. All significant estimates for economic growth are now lower than expected. The World Bank estimates that India will grow 6.7% yearly over the next two years. For 2024-25, it is already at the slowest pace than the long-term average in 2010-19.