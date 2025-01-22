HDFC Bank announces street-beating numbers, leading to stock rally

MUMBAI: Despite a sharp deterioration in the asset quality in its agri book, HDFC Bank has reported street-beating numbers, earning Rs 16,736 crore in net income for the December quarter, up 2.2% on-year. The numbers led to a 1.42% rally in its stock which has been struggling ever since the merger with its parent in July 2023.

The management of the country's biggest private lender told reporters that the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio worsened largely due to an increase in agricultural loans going bad. Accordingly slippages, or loans classified as NPAs for the first time, rose to Rs 8,800 crore from Rs 7,800 crore, they said, adding that bad loan provisions and other contingencies rose 17% to Rs 3,154 crore. But loan loss provisions for the quarter declined to Rs 3,154 crore from Rs 4,217 crore, reflecting a 25% reduction annualized.

Gross non-performing assets increased to Rs 36,019 crore, up 16% from Rs 31,012 crore a year ago. Consequently, the gross bad loan ratio rose 18 bps to 1.42 from 1.26 a year ago. Similarly, net non-performing assets jumped 51% to Rs 11,588 crore, with the net bad loan ratio increasing by 15 bps to 0.46 from 0.31.

The bank's net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and paid, a key metric of the bank's earnings, grew 8 percent to Rs 30,690 crore during the quarter, in line with expectations. But net interest margin for the quarter was flat at 3.4% compared to 3.5% in the September quarter.