Biggest-ever India contingent at World Economic Forum

MUMBAI: With Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, CR Patil, D Kumarswamy, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary leading the central delegation along with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana and senior ministers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal and Uttar Pradesh participating in the World Economic Forum meet, the country made the biggest-ever presence at Davos this time.

The chief ministers present at the summit include Andhra’s Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, and Telangana’s Revanth Reddy while the rest of the states were represented by industry ministers and officials. As per government sources, this year’s summit that began on January 20 was the first time-ever that all the state pavilions were aligned with India Pavilion and held joint press conferences. As per Vaishnaw, the idea of ‘One Team India and One India Pavilion’ came from the prime minister Narendra Modi.