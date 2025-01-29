Air India to resume non-stop services between Delhi and Tel Aviv from March

Air India on Wednesday announced it will resume its non-stop services between Delhi and Tel Aviv from 02 March, 2025. The Tata Group airline had suspended its flight to Israel’s capital city in August 2024 due to escalating tensions in the region.

Air India will operate 5x weekly to Tel Aviv, using its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that offer 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious, cushioned seats in Economy Class.

Bookings for flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv are open on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents. Air India’s decision to resume operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route follows the requisite approvals.

In August 2024, the airline had suspended the direct flights in view of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

“In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority,” the airline had said then.

On Tuesday, Israel's tourism minister Haim Katz said he was pushing for direct flight from Mumbai to Tel Aviv by Air India and Israeli airline EI AI.