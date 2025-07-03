HDFC Bank’s Jagdishan moves SC seeking to quash Lilavati FIR

MUMBAI: Sashidhar Jagdishan, the chief executive of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank, has moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust alleging that he has taken a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore from one of the past trustees.

The apex court will hear the matter Friday.

The desperate move by Jagdishan comes after three judges of the Bombay High Court had over the past few weeks recused themselves from hearing the case citing their investments in the bank’s shares or their personal associations with the both the petitioners.

Also, according to an earlier administrative order by the High Court, cases related to the Lilavati Trust are not to be listed before six other judges too.

The FIR filed by the Lilavati Medical Trust, which runs a superspeciality hospital under the name of Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, had accused Jagdishan of accepting a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore from an erstwhile trustee Chetan Mehta, for giving him financial advice and helping him to retain control over the Trust's governance.

According to a report in LiveLaw, a website that covers legal matters, on Thursday senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a bench of justices MM Sundresh and K Vinod Chandran and sought urgent listing of the matter Friday.

Justice Sundresh, who presided over the brief hearing, directed that the matter be listed for Friday.

The FIR also accuses Jagdishan of interfering in the internal affairs of the trust by misusing his position.

Initially, Jagdishan's plea was listed for hearing before a HC division bench of justices Ajay Gadkari and Rajesh Patil on June 18. However, Justice Patil cited some personal difficulty and recused from hearing the matter and the court has agreed to hear the matter Friday.

HDFC Bank had been refuting all the charges lelvelled by the trust and Mehta saying the bank and its senior officials are being targeted by unscrupulous persons who are abusing the legal process to thwart the recovery of the long outstanding loan due to the bank from recalcitrant defaulter- Splendour Gems (formerly known as Beautiful Diamonds), a company owned by the petitioner Mehta and had owed Rs 65.22 crore to the bank till end May.