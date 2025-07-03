Jindal Steel Chhattisgarh Ltd signs MoU with state government for projects worth Rs 75,000 crore

RAIPUR: Jindal Steel Chhattisgarh Ltd, a unit of industrial powerhouse JSPL having presence in steel, mining and power, has inked a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chhattisgarh government for multiple projects.
Aimed at driving economic growth, generating employment and fostering sustainable industrial development the agreements were signed for the projects including 500 MW Solar Power Plant, the 2400 MW Thermal Power Plant, and a steel plant with a capacity of 7.5 million tons per annum (MTPA).
A proposed investment of Rs 75,000 crore will be allocated for the projects, the company stated.
The MoU ceremony was attended by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai and secretary-industries and commerce Rajat Kumar along with other senior officials.
“The state has effectively transitioned from ease to speed of doing business as over 350 reforms have already been implemented to make the investment process seamless”, said the CM.
The state’s new industrial policy has received encouraging investment proposals from several key conglomerates from diverse sectors.
“Besides local employment and strengthening the state’s economy, we are committed to promoting industrial infrastructure in Chhattisgarh”, said Pradeep Tandon, executive president Jindal Group in Chhattisgarh. The upcoming projects under industrial investments will create new development opportunities for the local community and the state’s industrial growth, he added.
The establishments of steel and power plants are considered as vital for manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy generation driving the economic growth.