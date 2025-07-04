Indian markets flat amid cautious optimism on global cues

Indian markets opened marginally higher on July 4, consolidating after recent gains. Investor behaviour remains cautious, influenced by global macro developments -- the US tariff deadline imminence and SEBI’s regulatory action.

Sensex opened around 83,274, up roughly 0.05% and came down to 83,166 (down 82 points) at 11.39 AM, while Nifty 50 began at 25,415, advancing about 0.04%, and dropped to 25368 at 11.40 AM.

Technically, the indices show stability above key support, with limited volatility suggesting range‐bound conditions. Gains were modest, as investors stayed cautious amid uncertainty over US tariffs and the July 9 deadline set by President Trump. The market continues to consolidate following its approximately 15% rally over the past four months

GIFT Nifty, signaling the pre‑market trend, was up about 0.15% at approximately 25,532, pointing to a slightly positive open.

Momentum indicators (RSI, Stochastic RSI, MACD) suggest continued range‑bound trading, with Nifty likely oscillating between 25,400–25,600.

While, broader markets remained steady. Mid‑cap near-flat; Small‑cap showed minor gains. And, volatility remained low. India VIX (volatility index) hovered around 12.38–12.44, a 9-month low.

As far as the sector performances are concerned, Realty led with 0.9% rise, and Pharma with 0.7% higer.

Top Movers on Sensex included Bajaj Finance (ended +3.1%), Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Twins, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal. While losers were Trent (probably down ~7%), Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma.

Key market triggers on Friday included SEBI’s action against Jane Street and US trade talks with India.

SEBI imposed an interim ban on the US quant firm Jane Street for alleged manipulation in derivatives—reportedly profiting ₹365 billion—stirred short‑term unease, though experts see this as case‑specific, not a broad capital flight trigger.

The other focus remained on potential tariffs due July 9. Any breakthrough in negotiations could spark broader market movement.

Buzzing stocks on Friday were Tata Trent, Bajaj Finance and Marico Industries.

Trent shares tumbled (7%) after Q1FY26 growth guidance fell short—20% vs. 35% historical CAGR—sending a bearish signal .

Bajaj Finance surged on strong asset growth momentum reported in a pre‑quarterly update.

Marico also posted healthy growth (3.6%) driven by improved rural demand.