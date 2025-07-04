UPITS 2025 roadshow held in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Government of Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML), held a roadshow in New Delhi on Friday to promote the third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025. This event follows the curtain-raiser held in Lucknow on June 27, which was launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The New Delhi roadshow marked a key milestone in the run-up to UPITS 2025, which is scheduled to take place from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. Themed ‘Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here’, the upcoming edition aims to enhance exports across vital sectors in the state, including MSMEs, electronics, IT, handloom and textiles, ODOP, Khadi and village industries, sericulture, food processing, automobiles, EVs, renewable energy, and traditional crafts.

The roadshow was presided over by Rakesh Sachan, Cabinet Minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Sericulture, Handloom & Textile, Government of Uttar Pradesh. He was joined by Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, MSME & Export Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd; Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO); Dr. Neeraj Khanna, Chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts; Shailendra Bhatia, OSD, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority; and other senior officials.

The event witnessed participation from representatives of foreign embassies, including those of Austria, Canada, Vietnam, Norway, and Singapore. A diverse group of trade associations, sourcing consultants, sectoral leaders, and industry stakeholders from across North India also attended.

Speaking at the roadshow, Minister Rakesh Sachan said, “Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a promising hub of opportunity, driven by a strong focus on development, entrepreneurship, and global engagement.” He emphasized that UPITS is more than a trade exhibition—it is a platform to showcase the strength of Uttar Pradesh’s industries, artisans, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs on a global stage. Improved infrastructure and law and order have allowed industries and MSMEs to thrive in the state. From handlooms and ODOP products to electronics, food processing, and renewable energy, UPITS reflects a powerful fusion of heritage and modern enterprise under one roof.

He further added that with exports rising from all 75 districts and increasing international interest, Uttar Pradesh is developing strong linkages across key sectors. “UPITS is helping transform local excellence into global reach. It offers a space where buyers, investors, innovators, and producers can come together to build lasting partnerships. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Government of Uttar Pradesh is fostering a business-friendly environment through improved governance, equal opportunities, and industry-forward policies. UPITS 2025 is not just a trade event—it is a vision to connect the potential of Uttar Pradesh with the world,” Sachan said.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, MSME & Export Promotion, added, “Uttar Pradesh seems like a giant awakening. It is growing rapidly and now has the UP International Trade Show to showcase its industrial and cultural strengths. This is an export gateway for our MSMEs, artisans, and entrepreneurs. With each edition, UPITS builds bridges from local businesses to global markets, reinforcing our commitment to achieving the vision of a trillion-dollar economy.”

Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman of India Exposition Mart Ltd and co-organiser of UPITS, highlighted the diverse sectors and high-performing products from Uttar Pradesh that will be featured at the event. He said, “UPITS is a perfect sourcing platform that brings together all the products and services from the state in one place.”

Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO of FIEO, spoke about the overseas buyers program and the financial support being extended with the help of the state government. “FIEO is bringing together international buyers to explore the full manufacturing and creative potential of the state. UPITS is becoming an unmatched sourcing destination for domestic and global buyers across all product and service categories,” he noted.

The roadshow also offered a preview of UPITS 2025’s expanded features, including new exhibitor categories, focused B2B meetings, curated buyer delegations, ODOP showcases, and dedicated export promotion zones. It serves as a strategic platform to attract wide industry participation and ensure strong buyer turnout from both regional and international markets.

This roadshow is part of a nationwide series designed to generate awareness and engagement for UPITS 2025. The Delhi edition specifically aimed to build stronger connections with sourcing consultants, institutional buyers, exporters, and industry associations from the capital and nearby regions. Upcoming roadshows are planned for Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad as part of the promotional campaign.

Building on the success of its previous editions—which attracted lakhs of visitors and buyers and generated business enquiries worth thousands of crores—UPITS 2025 is poised to be even more ambitious in scale and impact.

