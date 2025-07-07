BRICS vital for inclusive multilateralism, says Sitharaman

Even as US President Donald Trump threatened to levy an additional 10% import duty on goods from any country aligning with anti-US policies of BRICS, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday stressed that BRICS is a vital platform for advancing inclusive multilateralism.

She said at a time when global institutions are facing a crisis of legitimacy and representation, BRICS must lead by example by reinforcing cooperation, advocating reforms, and amplifying voice of the Global South. The finance minister was participating in the BRICS Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sitharaman said that while South-South cooperation remains vital in advancing climate and development goals, the Global South should not be expected to carry the main burden of climate action and BRICS countries are well-placed to deepen cooperation on sustainable development.

During the meeting, the Indian finance minister highlighted the country’s demonstrated resilience through a combination of strong domestic demand, prudent macroeconomic management, and targeted fiscal measures.