Indian markets kick off on a volatile yet cautious note

CHENNAI: The Indian equity markets kicked off this week on a volatile yet cautious tone, with investors in a wait‑and‑watch mode ahead of key global events. Nifty 50 hovered around 25,450, slipping about 0.04% in early trade, and Sensex stood near 83,398, also down 0.04%.

Both mid‑cap and small‑cap indices were largely flat, reflecting muted breadth.

A majority (7 of 13) sectors were in the red amid risk aversion. FMCG saw early strength post-Q1 results—Dabur and Godrej Consumer led the charge. Defence stocks, after recent gains, paused today with Paras Defence and BEL under pressure.

However, Vaibhav Global shares bucked the trend, jumping 7%.

Key factors that influence the sentiments today are US tariff deadline of July 9, domestic flow trends and corporate performance. Markets remain cautious ahead of possible tariff actions– Mixed messaging from US officials is keeping global investors on edge.

But, despite foreign caution, domestic investors continue backing equities

Nifty posted 3% monthly gains in June, and brokerages expect Nifty to challenge record highs this month, driven by solid domestic sentiment .

FMCG stocks rallied post-earnings, offsetting profit-taking in defence.

Broader market rotation is visible as auto, capital goods, and financials showing nuanced moves.

Market Outlook

Near-term range: 25,200–25,800 for Nifty—likely to persist until major catalysts emerge, while "Buy on dips” favored, with cautious entry into defensives and FMCG

According to analysts, the markets have adopted a cautious posture, with small intraday swings reflecting global uncertainties. Domestic resilience, triggered by Q1 results and local investor confidence, is offsetting volatility. The next few days—particularly the week ahead—will be crucial, as developments around the US tariff decision, Federal Reserve cues, and ongoing Q1 earnings will determine whether Nifty breaks the upper range or corrects further.