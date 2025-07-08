Cambodian garment workers fret Trump's new tariff threat

Phnom Penh: As Cambodian garment workers took breaks from toiling in sweltering factories on Tuesday, they feared for their jobs after US President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 36 percent tariff.

"I beg the US to reduce the tariff for the sake of workers in Cambodia," 38-year-old Im Sothearin told AFP as she rested from her work in an underwear factory in the capital Phnom Penh.

"If they charge a high tariff, it is only workers who are going to suffer," said the mother-of-three who earns only $300 a month.

"Factories might be closed or workers will have their wages lowered, or be forced to work faster."

Cambodia -- a major manufacturer of low-cost clothing for Western brands -- was among the nations hardest hit by Trump's "Liberation Day" blitz of tariff threats in April.

The US president originally outlined a 49-percent rate if Cambodia failed to broker a deal with Washington. On Monday, he lowered it to 36 percent and extended the negotiation deadline to August 1.

While the levy is lower than the original eye-watering figure, it has done little to allay anxieties.

"If the tariff is that high, companies won't have money to pay," 28-year-old pregnant worker Sreymom, who goes by only one name, told AFP as she bought fruit on her lunch break.

"I am worried that we won't have jobs to do," the 11-year veteran of the factory floor said. "I want the tariff to be reduced more."