Indian equity markets end lower on Wednesday as IT, oil stocks drag

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed lower today, weighed down by caution ahead of the Q1 earnings season and weak performance in IT and oil & gas stocks. Ongoing foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, alongside mixed global cues and rising oil prices, further dampened sentiment.

BSE Sensex ended the day down over 170 points, settling below 83,600, while NSE Nifty50 dipped under 25,500.

Sectoral Performance:

IT and Oil & Gas were the primary drags, pressured by investor caution ahead of quarterly results. FMCG stocks offered partial support, with moderate gains

The stocks in focus today were Vedanta Ltd and Reliance Industries.

Vedanta fell sharply, initially down about 7.8% on a Viceroy Research short report and settled around a 4–5% drop. While, Reliance Industries dropped about 1.3%, underperforming the broader market.

Market Drivers & Global Context:

Oil prices ticked higher amid concerns about Middle East supply, pressuring energy-related stocks.

US–India trade uncertainty and global trade tensions stemming from Trump's tariff threats kept markets on edge.

FII outflows continued, exacerbating declines in risk-sensitive segments.

Asian markets retreated as oil and trade concerns weighed on sentiment, while caution prevailed ahead of key corporate earnings announcements and F&O expiry-related volatility.

Outlook

Q1 corporate earnings, especially in IT and oil & gas, will be the key focus. Global developments like US tariff announcements, oil supply dynamics, and US Fed policy—remain critical. While the continued FII selling and emerging global headwinds may keep volatility elevated