Indian indices extend losses for second straight session on Thursday

CHENNAI: On Thursday, India’s benchmark indices extended their decline for the second consecutive session, as investor caution persisted ahead of the Q1 earnings season and amid uncertainty around a possible U.S.–India trade deal.

The BSE Sensex closed at 83,190.28, down 345.80 points or 0.41%, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,355.25, falling 120.85 points or 0.47%.

The decline was broad-based, with weakness notable in the IT sector—dragging indices—while small-cap and mid-cap segments remained largely flat. Persistent worries over trade negotiations and cautious positioning ahead of Q1 earnings added to the downward momentum.

Investor sentiment was also affected by currency trends and trade talks. The Indian rupee ended the day at 85.6350 to the dollar, near its recent range, as importer demand offset regional gains. Uncertainty around the status of a US–India trade pact and US tariff policy contributed to a muted outlook. Foreign institutional investors (FPIs) continued to rotate funds, withdrawing from certain sectors while supporting others such as autos and IT. Cumulative FPI outflows for July reached approximately ₹5,700 crore.

Major macroeconomic and geopolitical triggers remain on the horizon. Markets will be watching closely for updates on India–US trade discussions—especially after the expiration of a 90‑day U.S. tariff suspension on July 9—and the launch of India’s Q1 earnings season, beginning with TCS’s results on July 10. Further cues are expected from the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes and progress of the southwest monsoon.