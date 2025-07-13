'There is no genuine customer demand for T+0 settlement'

Dhiraj Relli, the chief executive and managing director of leading full-service brokerage HDFC Securities, tells Benn Kochuveedan that the new Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey is adopting a more pragmatic approach and is focused on optimal, rather than maximum, regulation.

How is life under the new Sebi chairman? Has the cost of compliance come down for the industry? The previous chair Madhabi Puri Buch was known for co-creating regulations. What’s your view on her approach?

Cost of compliance is always hard to quantify, but under the new Sebi chairman, regulatory changes so far have been pragmatic. The focus has been on optimal regulation, not excessive regulation, which is positive for the entire stockbroking industry.

The former chair also did commendable work. She co-created thoughtful reforms. However, there were challenges that industry participants faced with the pace at which she pushed through a slew of reforms. For instance, the implementation of T+0 settlement — for which there is really no business case at all.

Doesn’t a customer have the right to get her money instantly, at least for delivery stocks?

The concept of T+0 to achieve an even quicker settlement cycle is ambitious, but not necessary. Is there really a need for T+0? In fact, there’s no genuine customer demand for instant money. Though brokers like Zerodha may offer it for select stocks, the overall system still runs on T+1. In our case, thanks to our integrated ‘three-in-one’ relationship structure, the proceeds are directly transferred to the customer’s bank account, often by early morning. Even in other asset classes like mutual funds or fixed deposits, redemptions take time.

Moreover, there is no ‘holding back’ of client money, as you put it; it is about system processing. T+0 settlements involve different pricing. Select stocks available for T+0 are usually priced slightly lower, leading to possible confusion.

So, the key question is -- in a T+0 settlement environment, is there really a genuine need for instant access to funds immediately after a trade? If funds are available within a short, predictable timeframe, the urgency for instant settlement diminishes. The focus remains on ensuring smooth operations and robust risk management.

How has the F&O clampdown from last November impacted your volumes?

Overall volumes have dropped by around 30%. But we are less impacted because almost 75% of our brokerage revenue comes from the cash segment, unlike other brokerages that are heavily reliant on derivatives.

What about the impact of the true-to-label compliance norms?

No impact at all, since we’ve always been compliant. The Sebi action affected only those brokers who mismatched customer charges with what they reported to the exchanges.

How is your discount broking arm Sky performing?

We have crossed 2 million customers in just 18 months since launch. Monetization, revenue, cross-sell, and our margin trading book are all growing. It is early days, but I am confident it will become a major platform. Break-even might take another 12–15 months. We are investing heavily in tech, products, and customer acquisition through performance marketing and brand building.

Which model of broking will survive the test of time? Isn’t there a disconnect in a full-service broker offering discount broking?

These are not overlapping, but different segments. Think of it like hotels — business travellers may want no-frills, budget stays, while families might prefer full-service luxury. Similarly, in broking, do-it-yourself investors want intuitive, low-cost platforms, while others — especially older or high-net-worth customers — want advice, handholding, and deeper engagement. Sky targets the first group, while the traditional model serves the second.

In full-service broking, revenue is value-driven. As markets rise, our revenue rises even if trading volumes stay the same. Discount brokers rely solely on volumes. It is similar to asset management — AUM grows both through fresh investments and market appreciation. Like AMCs, brokers, exchanges, NSDL, and CDSL — we all sink or swim with the market. Sky is still new, but doing extremely well. Meanwhile, our traditional platform continues to deliver strong volumes.

You are one of the largest in terms of offering margin funding. How big is your MTF book?

HDFC Securities is the second largest in offering margin funding, after ICICI Securities. Currently, the industry-wide MTF (Margin Trading Facility) book stands at approximately Rs 90,000 crore, though it fluctuates daily. Of this, we hold a market share of over 10%, which underscores our strong position.

Additionally, I am highly optimistic about the growth potential of MTF on ETFs. Combining ETFs with MTF offers a smarter pathway for investors, enabling them to benefit from diversification, cost efficiency, and leverage — helping them build resilient portfolios aligned with long-term financial goals.

You are more than 25 years old and profitable. Why not take the company public?

No such plans for now. Last year, we posted Rs 3,265 crore in revenue and Rs 1,125 crore in profit after tax. This year, too, we expect both top- and bottom-line growth in the range of 15% year-on-year.