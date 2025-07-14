Why Nifty 50 and Sensex are your guiding lights

If you are in a financial position to invest every month, you have already mastered the art of budgeting. Creating a monthly surplus for investment is the first challenge in your financial life. Your expenses tend to supersede your income all the time, as the money you spend is based on a confluence of your needs and wants. If you are confused about where to invest, you have already covered a significant step in your life. Set all your confusion aside and focus on the most important enemy of your money. Inflation is the biggest enemy of your investments.

You need to put your hard-fought surplus into an investment that will not only beat the consumer price inflation but will also generate a steady return. You may rely on professional advisors, or you may want to research on your own. With technology at your disposal, you can dive into an ocean of data and make sense of it in little or no time. The critical factor here is your ability to know the purpose of your data search.

A lot of households have allocated more money to equity assets than ever before. Over the past decade, financial assets in households have grown three times. During the same period, direct equity investment grew five times, and through mutual funds grew nine times. Despite that, the overall allocation to equity assets is less than 20% of the total assets. One analysis by Anand Rathi Wealth, published in a presentation to investors, shows that average households' current asset allocation yields an average return of 7%. That barely covers inflation.

Suppose you drill down into the data and analyse the information from mutual funds, insurance companies, stockbrokers, consulting firms, and other entities tracking financial services. In that case, you will notice that despite the noise about financial assets surging in India, the penetration of most financial products has scope for further growth. It assures them of a market that can register secure growth over the next several years. That means companies that sell financial services to us can continue to grow their business and generate profits.

It is little of a surprise that financial services sectors occupy more than a third of the value of benchmark indices like the NSE 50 or the S&P BSE Sensex. Shares of banks are trading at a price that is multiple times their fundamental worth in terms of book value. The expectation of a superlative financial performance in the next few years is already reflected in the current share price.

You can understand these nuances if you choose to learn about where to deploy your monthly surplus. A simple diversification plan is to buy an exchange-traded fund or an index fund that tracks the performance of the Nifty 50 or the Sensex. An analysis of the past three decades shows that the worst-performing decade clocked a compounded annual growth rate of 10.2% while the best-performing decade scored a CAGR of over 13%. The two numbers are well over the average inflation of 6-7% in the economy.

If you are not able to determine the direction you wish to give your financial savings, you need to follow the trend in the Nifty and Sensex. The two benchmark indices have generated an average 11 to 12% return over the past 30 years. Your long-term savings, which are put towards your financial goals like retirement and your child's education, need just about that support. While there is a risk of equity prices turning volatile, the long-term prospects for India's economy and sectors like financial services are bright. The two indices best represent those prospects. It is not a hypothesis of this writer. Experts around the world are betting on that.