Indian markets end marginally higher after volatile session

CHENNAI: Indian equity benchmarks ended Wednesday’s session with modest gains, recovering from early losses amid mixed cues from the earnings season and lingering concerns over a potential India-US trade deal.

The BSE Sensex settled at 82,634.48, up 63.57 points or 0.08 percent, while the Nifty50 closed almost unchanged at 25,212.05, gaining 16.25 points or 0.06 percent.

In the broader markets, the NSE Midcap 100 index ended flat with a positive bias, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.03 percent.

Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank led the gains, rising 1.81 per cent. Notable contributors included Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, SBI, Indian Bank, and Union Bank of India—all gaining over 1 percent.

Other major sectoral indices also ended in the green, including Nifty IT, Auto, Bank, Energy, FMCG, Realty, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Durables. However, selling pressure was seen in Nifty Financial Services, Metal, and Pharma, which closed in the red.

Within the Sensex pack, 16 of the 30 constituents ended lower. Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Finance were among the top laggards, declining up to 1.6 per cent. On the upside, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Infosys, and Adani Ports emerged as the top gainers.

The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, declined 2.09 per cent to settle at 11.24, indicating subdued near-term volatility.