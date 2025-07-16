Swiggy launches 'high protein' food category across 30 cities

NEW DELHI: Swiggy has rolled out a new 'High Protein' category on its platform to help users make healthier food choices. The feature, now live in 30 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, showcases over 5 lakh protein-rich dishes from more than 35,000 restaurants.

Each dish meets set nutritional standards, making it easier for users to find balanced, protein-dense meals. Over 1.8 million users explored the feature during its pilot phase, signaling growing demand for mindful eating across metros and beyond, Swiggy said in a Wednesday release.

Commenting on the feature, Swiggy's vice president - Food Strategy Deepak Maloo said; “... proteins are an essential part of our daily intake. With the launch of the High Protein category, we aim to make high protein dishes more accessible to our users, in turn enabling better health and well-being. As food preferences evolve, we, at Swiggy, are committed to not just reflect those shifts but shape them by helping people discover what’s good for them, and still delicious."