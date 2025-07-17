Indian markets end lower amid earnings caution and global trade uncertainty

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed in the red on Thursday as investors turned cautious due to a weak start to the June quarter earnings season and uncertainty over the India-US trade deal following comments from US President Donald Trump. Volatility was also heightened by the weekly F&O expiry of Nifty50.

The BSE Sensex declined 375.24 points, or 0.45%, to end at 82,259.24. The NSE Nifty50 fell 100.6 points, or 0.4%, to close at 25,111.45.

Broader indices also saw a dip, with the Nifty MidCap index down 0.27% and the Nifty SmallCap index slipping 0.18%.