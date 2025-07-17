Indian markets end lower amid earnings caution and global trade uncertainty

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets closed in the red on Thursday as investors turned cautious due to a weak start to the June quarter earnings season and uncertainty over the India-US trade deal following comments from US President Donald Trump. Volatility was also heightened by the weekly F&O expiry of Nifty50.
The BSE Sensex declined 375.24 points, or 0.45%, to end at 82,259.24. The NSE Nifty50 fell 100.6 points, or 0.4%, to close at 25,111.45.
Broader indices also saw a dip, with the Nifty MidCap index down 0.27% and the Nifty SmallCap index slipping 0.18%.
Sectorally, Nifty IT was the worst performer, losing 1.39%. Key IT stocks like LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, Infosys, Wipro, Mphasis, Coforge, and HCL Tech declined over 1% each. Other sectors that ended in the red included Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Media, and Oil & Gas. On the positive side, Nifty Realty rose 1.24%, supported by gains in Metal, Consumer Durable, FMCG, Energy, and Pharma stocks.
Out of the 30 Sensex components, 22 closed lower. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech, L&T, TCS, and Eternal were among the top laggards, falling up to 2.8%. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, Trent, Titan, Tata Motors, Ultratech Cement, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.
The India VIX, a measure of market volatility, rose slightly to 11.24, up 0.02%. Markets are expected to remain volatile in the near term, driven by earnings announcements and global trade developments.