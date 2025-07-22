Benchmark indices close flat on Tuesday despite early trade rally

CHENNAI: The Indian stock market ended flat Tuesday as gains in shares of quick commerce companies and private banks were offset by losses in oil and gas and information technology shares.

Nifty50 closed at 25,060.90, down 30 points, or 0.12 per cent. While, Sensex settled at 82,186.81, down nearly 14 points or 0.02 per cent.

Markets were marked by early gains, followed by profit-taking that left the indices almost unchanged.

Shares in quick commerce and private banks led the rally. Eternal, the parent of Zomato, surged nearly 11% following a strong Q1 earnings report, with its quick‑commerce margins seen as having bottomed out. Rival Swiggy also rose on the back of this optimism Private banking stocks such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank posted modest gains—ICICI rose around 0.8%, and HDFC added roughly 0.3–0.6%—supported by upbeat Q1 financials

These gains were largely counterbalanced by notable weakness in the oil & gas and IT sectors. Reliance Industries dropped approximately 0.5%, weighed down by sluggishness in its oil-to-chemicals and retail units. IT stocks underperformed and acted as a drag, erasing some of the day’s earlier advances Foreign institutional investors remained cautious, with some pulling funds, while domestic institutions bought selectively.

The rupee and crude oil movements, along with ongoing US–India trade deal negotiations ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline, also influenced investor sentiment In the morning session, the Sensex climbed as high as 82,538.17, up 337.83 points (0.41%), but the momentum faded by mid‑afternoon, leading to a flat close.

Overall, Tuesday’s session reflected a market caught between pockets of sectoral strength and broader hesitation, with investors eyeing macro factors such as global trade developments, oil price trends, and the performance of key earnings reports.