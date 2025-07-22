Hyundai slapped with Rs 517.34 crore tax demand and penalty from GST authority

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has received a demand of Rs 517.34 crore from tax authorities, along with a penalty, for alleged short payment of GST compensation cess on certain SUV models.
“The company has received an Order from Commissioner (Appeals), CGST Dept, Tamil Nadu, confirming GST Compensation Cess demand of Rs. 258.67 Crs along with Penalty of Rs. 258.67 Crs on the allegation of short payment of GST Compensation Cess on Certain SUV Models for the period September 2017 - March 2020,” said Hyundai Motor in a statement.
The carmaker said that there is no impact on financial, operational or other activities of the company due to this. Hyundai is reviewing the order and will exercise its right to file an appeal.
“HMIL is of the view that the amendment and the clarifications given by the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC) to resolve the issue faced by the industry on this matter are in favour of the company. We are in the process of reviewing the order and will exercise the right to seek a legal remedy through an appropriate forum,” said the HMIL spokesperson.
Last year it was reported that carmakers in India have received notices totalling between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore for failing to pay compensation cess levied under the GST on utility vehicles. Sources said the GST authority has issued notices to the majority of carmakers for non-payment of cess from the financial year 2018 to 2022 on SUV sales.
SUVs attract a GST rate of 28% and an additional compensation cess of 22%, depending on engine capacity, overall length, and ground clearance.