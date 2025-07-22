Hyundai slapped with Rs 517.34 crore tax demand and penalty from GST authority

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has received a demand of Rs 517.34 crore from tax authorities, along with a penalty, for alleged short payment of GST compensation cess on certain SUV models.

“The company has received an Order from Commissioner (Appeals), CGST Dept, Tamil Nadu, confirming GST Compensation Cess demand of Rs. 258.67 Crs along with Penalty of Rs. 258.67 Crs on the allegation of short payment of GST Compensation Cess on Certain SUV Models for the period September 2017 - March 2020,” said Hyundai Motor in a statement.

The carmaker said that there is no impact on financial, operational or other activities of the company due to this. Hyundai is reviewing the order and will exercise its right to file an appeal.